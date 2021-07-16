A Hancock carpenter will make an appearance on the HGTV show “Battle on the Beach” this Sunday, according to the Ellsworth American.

Fred Ashmore will be part of a team that will renovate one of three identical homes located on the coast of Fort Morgan, Alabama, just west of the Gulf Shores. Ashmore’s team will be competing against two other groups to add the most value to their respective homes, and the finished results will be judged by HGTV stars Mike Holmes and Mina Starsiak Hawk.

Each of the teams will be mentored by well-known HGTV stars Ty Pennington, Taniya Nayak and Alison Victoria.

Ashmore told the Ellsworth newspaper that filming had started last March, but was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic until March 2021.

Aside from the challenges of keeping the staff safe from COVID-19, Ashmore said that lumber sourcing and high demand were challenges that the competitors had to contend with. Despite the hurdles, Ashmore’s team was recognized for the best kitchen renovation in the first episode.

Ashmore, who told the Ellsworth American that he only recently purchased a TV so his father could watch the Daytona 500, said that he would be tuning into the show, but wouldn’t be making much fanfare out of the occasion.