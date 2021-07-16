A 4-year-old girl was injured after she was hit by a car in Lewiston Thursday evening.

Around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a child hit by a car near 62 Knox St. near the corner of Maple Street, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

The girl was brought to Central Maine Medical Center with a leg injury.

Several witnesses were interviewed at the scene by police following the crash, the newspaper reported. Video surveillance footage was also being reviewed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Matt Berg

Matt is a senior at UMass Amherst, studying journalism and history. Before joining the Bangor Daily News, he was the managing editor of his student newspaper and interned at the Boston Globe.