A 4-year-old girl was injured after she was hit by a car in Lewiston Thursday evening.

Around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a child hit by a car near 62 Knox St. near the corner of Maple Street, the Lewiston Sun Journal reported.

The girl was brought to Central Maine Medical Center with a leg injury.





Several witnesses were interviewed at the scene by police following the crash, the newspaper reported. Video surveillance footage was also being reviewed.

The crash remains under investigation.