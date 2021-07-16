The Maine Association of REALTORS Foundation (MAR Foundation) has awarded $10,000 to Penquis from the REALTORS Affordable Housing Fund (RAHF). The funding will allow Penquis to provide critical home repairs to approximately 20 families and seniors in need whose health and safety are in imminent danger.

Tricia Largay, Maine Association of REALTORS Foundation board of director, states, “Through our fundraising efforts and the MAR Foundation, Maine REALTORS are proud to provide financial resources to families in need of help with rent, home repair and housing stability initiatives.”

With over 37 years of experience, Penquis’ Housing and Energy Services Department works with trusted contractors to make critical home repairs for low-income homeowners. These repairs include work related to plumbing, heating and electrical systems; well and septic systems; roofs, chimneys, siding; minor foundation repairs; windows and doors; accessibility modifications, and other health and safety repairs.





Jennifer Giosia, housing and energy services director, states, “With support from the Maine Association of REALTORS Foundation, we can keep more families safe in their homes as well as help elderly Mainers prevent health issues and falls.”

Since 1991, the Foundation has awarded more than $1.2 million in Competitive Programs grants to Maine nonprofit agencies, addressing affordable housing needs.