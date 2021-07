PORTLAND — “Everything Coyote,” an event for the whole family. A fun-filled day of learning about these fascinating creatures and the vital role they play in the ecosystem. Mask making and art play for all ages.

Friday, July 23 and Friday, July 30 from 3-6 p.m. at the Post Office Park, Middle Street in Portland’s Old Port DistrictSponsored by The Coyote Center of Maine.

For more information, please contact Jayne at jschiffverre@gmail.com or 207-272-7782.