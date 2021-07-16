DAMARISCOTTA — Lincoln County Historical Association’s Chapman-Hall House museum is kicking off a new fundraising project to celebrate the art of Maurice “Jake” Day and support the historic site. The stewardship committee for this antique cape is selling 100 percent cotton tea towels imprinted with Day’s charming pen & ink drawing.

Day is best known for his work on the Walt Disney movie “Bambi.” Before and after his time with Disney, he was an illustrator of children’s books and popular magazines. Locally, he is known for his whimsical paintings of woodland animals, seascapes and paintings of the Katahdin region.

The Chapman-Hall House, dated to 1754, is the oldest home in Damariscotta. Originally built by Nathaniel Chapman, a house wright from Ipswich, Massachusetts, the house has been called the sentinel of Main Street. The house is currently closed due to the coronavirus. Please check www.lincolncoutyhistory.org for future opening details.





The stewardship committee thanks Dan and Sandi Day for permission to use Day’s drawing. The towels are priced at $8 and can be ordered via email at lchamaine1954@gmail.com or by calling 207-832-5759.

The Lincoln County Historical Association is a non-profit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset. For more information, please visit www.lincolncountyhistory.org or Facebook at Lincoln County Historical Association (Maine).