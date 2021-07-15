Officials reminded Mainers to remove bird nests from outdoor light fixtures after one sparked a fire at a home in York.

Crews responded to the home earlier this month and found an exterior wall burned by a bird’s nest that was on an outdoor light fixture.

“[York Beach Fire and Rescue] would like to remind everyone that though nesting birds are fun to observe, if you notice a nest developing (bird or any other) in a fixture it is important to remove them as soon as possible to prevent incidences like this or worse,” the fire department said in a Facebook post.

If a nest with hatchlings is found, it is recommended to check with the Center for Wildlife for relocation purposes and keep the lights off.