SEARS ISLAND — Friends of Sears Island is hosting a Treasures, Trash, Crafts and Bake Sale on Sears Island on Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Yard sale and craft items and baked goods will be available for purchase in the area just beyond the island gate. FOSI will also have maps and information about new trails on hand to help you learn more about Sears Island, and boxes of holiday cards with photos of Sears Island will be available for purchase.

Sales from greeting cards, vendor fees, and donations of items to FOSI’s yard sale booth will all support the organization’s conservation work and educational programming. A rain date for this event has been scheduled for July 25.



For more information about Sears Island and FOSI, visit friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.