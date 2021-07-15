OUT Maine is very excited to welcome Rabbi Lily Solochek to its board of directors.

Rabbi Lily Solochek (they/them pronouns), of Rockland’s Adas Yoshuron Synagogue, has joined the Board of Directors of OUT Maine. As a Jewish educator for over a decade, Rabbi Lily brings a strong focus on integrating social justice into communities of faith. They are passionate about LGBTQ+ inclusion, workers’ rights, food justice and environmentalism. Rabbi Lily lives in the midcoast with their wife, Lanni, and an adorable ginger cat.



OUT Maine has an ambitious goal: to create more welcoming and affirming communities for Maine’s diverse queer youth in all of their intersectional identities by changing the very systems that serve them. For more information, visit www.outmaine.org.