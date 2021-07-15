MMG Insurance is pleased to announce the election of Matthew R. McHatten as the newest member of the company’s board of directors. McHatten is the executive vice president & chief operating officer, secretary & clerk of MMG Insurance. He joined the company in 2001 and previously served as senior vice president of external operations and vice president and marketing director.

McHatten holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration and finance from the University of Maine and has also attended several executive development programs. He was previously employed by KeyBank’s Corporate Banking Division as a vice president and relationship manager.

McHatten is a member of the University of Maine Foundation and is a board member and past chairperson of the Aroostook Partnership. He is past chairperson and member of the University of Maine Business School Advisory Board, past president and member of the Presque Isle Rotary Club and past president and member of the board of directors of the Central Aroostook Association. McHatten is a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow, a recipient of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies Merit Award and was named to the 2010 Mainebiz Next List. In 2019 he was awarded the prestigious President Abram W. Harris Award by the University of Maine Foundation.

MMG Insurance Company, headquartered in Presque Isle, is a regional property and casualty insurance company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. With roots dating back to 1897 and a history rich in growth, MMG has earned consistent regional and national recognition for superior service, ease of doing business and as a best place to work. Today, the Company writes in excess of $220 million in premiums in partnership with over 210 Independent Agencies across more than 545 locations. For more information, visit www.mmgins.com.