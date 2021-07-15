MMG Insurance is pleased to announce the election of Samuel W. Collins as chairperson of the company’s board of directors. He has served as a director of the board since 2001. Collins is the president of S.W. Collins Company based in Caribou with locations throughout Maine. He holds a B.A. in economics from St. Lawrence University.

Collins

In addition to serving on the MMG Board, Collins serves as director of Aroostook County Federal Savings & Loan Association and as a director of Aroostook Partnership. He also serves as trustee for the University of Maine System, as director of LBM Advantage and as director for Big Rock Mountain and Northern Skiers. Collins is a member of the Presque Isle Rotary Club.

MMG Insurance is also pleased to announce the election of Jon J. Prescott as vice chairperson of the company’s board of directors. He has served as a director of the board since 2005. Prescott is the president & CEO of Katahdin Trust Company based in Houlton with locations throughout Maine. He holds a B.S. in business administration from the University of Maine at Orono.

Prescott

In addition to serving on the MMG Board, Prescott serves as director of Katahdin Trust Company and Katahdin Bankshares Corp. He also serves as director for Maine Bankers Association and the Houlton Water Company. Prescott is a volunteer at Mildred’s Food Pantry.



MMG Insurance Company, headquartered in Presque Isle, is a regional property and casualty insurance company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Pennsylvania and Virginia. With roots dating back to 1897 and a history rich in growth, MMG has earned consistent regional and national recognition for superior service, ease of doing business and as a best place to work. Today, the Company writes in excess of $220 million in premiums in partnership with over 210 Independent Agencies across more than 545 locations. For more information, visit www.mmgins.com.