The annual meeting of Maine Mutual Group was held virtually on April 14. Larry M. Shaw, president & chief executive officer announced, after a vote by policyholders attending virtually and by proxy, that the following directors were elected to a new three-year term: Jay Y. McCrum and Lisa M. Ventriss.

Shaw further announced after a vote by policyholders attending virtually and by proxy, that Matthew R. McHatten was elected as a new director. Michael M. Young, CPA, CFE, Sr. vice president and chief financial officer, reported the financial results of 2020 to the policyholders present.

Currently serving on the MMG Insurance Company Board of Directors are: Samuel W. Collins, chairman, Caribou; Jean M. Deighan, Bangor; Dawn Hill, Cape Neddick; Kevin P. McCarthy, Dunwoody, Georgia; Jay Y. McCrum, Mars Hill; Matthew R. McHatten EVP & COO, Mapleton; Donald W. Perkins, Jr., Cape Elizabeth; Jon J. Prescott, vice chairman, Houlton; Larry M. Shaw, CPCU, president & CEO, Presque Isle; Donald E. Simon, CPCU, ARe, CIA, LLIF, Lansing, Michigan and Lisa M. Ventriss, South Burlington, Vermont.



MMG Insurance Company, headquartered in Presque Isle, is a regional property and casualty insurance company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Pennsylvania and Virginia. With roots dating back to 1897 and a history rich in growth, MMG has earned consistent regional and national recognition for superior service, ease of doing business and as a best place to work. Today, the company writes in excess of $220 million in premiums in partnership with over 210 Independent Agencies across more than 545 locations. For more information, visit www.mmgins.com.