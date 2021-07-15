Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger is pleased to announce it raised $110,000 during the month of June as part of the Campaign’s $100,000 Challenge. Money raised from this statewide credit union initiative will be directed to Good Shepherd Food Bank, local community food pantries and meal sites.

“Last month, credit unions across Maine came together to raise both awareness and funds to combat hunger in our state,” said Cheryl Lancaster, executive vice president of member services at the Maine Credit Union League. “We set an ambitious goal to raise $100,000 in 30 days and we surpassed it! Our success with this fundraiser demonstrates how committed Maine’s credit unions are in the fight to end hunger in our communities.”

The $100,000 Challenge replicates a successful fundraising drive the Campaign sponsored a year ago to help Good Shepherd Food Bank and its partner organizations meet the unprecedented demand for food during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this initiative, financial institutions, businesses, and individuals were encouraged to make a donation to Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger online or by visiting a credit union branch.





“Addressing hunger in Maine is an issue we must continue to prioritize,” said Todd Mason, president/CEO of the Maine Credit Union League. “Raising $100,000 in such a short period of time is a great result, but it doesn’t scratch the surface on what is needed to ensure every Mainer has access to nutritious meals. While our Challenge might be over, our work to raise critical funds remains ongoing.”

Seventy five percent of the funds raised online during the Challenge by Maine credit unions will be used to support local food pantries and meal sites. The remaining 25 percent of the funds, will directly benefit Good Shepherd Food Bank

“Our network of over 500 partner agencies helped us distribute 31.7 million meals during the first 12 months of the pandemic. In the last year, many food pantries across the state reported increased visits from families who had never used a charitable food service before,” stated Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine. “The growth in food distribution was fueled by the incredible generosity of individuals, organizations like Maine’s Credit Unions, and foundations located throughout the state. We are grateful for their support to end hunger in Maine.”

Since 1990, the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger has raised over $10.4 million, including a record-breaking $960,000 in food and cash contributions last year.