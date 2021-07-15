PRESQUE ISLE – The United Way of Aroostook’s Community Spark Award is the most prestigious annual award. This individual is always someone who has gone above and beyond to support United Way of Aroostook in a variety of endeavors. The Board of Directors at United Way of Aroostook are pleased to award Kelly Landeen with the Community Spark Award. Landeen is the station manager at WAGM-TV and has been a board member for almost two years. She also serves on the Executive Committee and the Campaign Committee. Landeen has also been very involved with fundraising for our partner agencies Catholic Charities Hunger & Relief Services and Aroostook Community Action Program.

United Way’s Board of Directors are very happy to bestow this award on Landeen to thank her for her dedication and energy.

“I can think of no one better to receive the Community Spark award,” said UWA Board President Jon Gulliver. “Kelly has dramatically aided in the reach of the United Way and facilitated multiple televised telethons, which generated about $150,000 to benefit the citizens of Aroostook just this year alone.”





Landeen has a high level of motivation and energy to spread the LIVE UNITED spirit throughout her workplace and Aroostook County. She has inspired and encouraged her coworkers and the people of Aroostook County to engage in the work of United Way as well as some of United Way of Aroostook’s other funded partners.

“We would never have the reach we have had across Aroostook County if we didn’t have Kelly and WAGM’s commitment to promoting our work. She has always been quick to offer their services and come up with innovative ideas to raise money and make a difference,” said Sarah Ennis, executive director.

Landeen had this to say about the recent award, “I was incredibly humbled to receive the Community Spark Award from the United Way. Helping our community grow and stay strong is so important, especially helping those who are struggling. The United Way is the epitome of giving this help, touching many lives by supporting multiple organizations throughout the County. Everything from heating and food insecurity, providing books and school supplies to our youth and helping the many organizations advocating for those who find themselves in difficult times. Being part of a community is giving back to that community and supporting the United Way is a great way to do that and it’s been my pleasure to contribute to that mission.”

United Way of Aroostook is a 510 (3) (c) organization established in the county in 1957. United Way works in every Aroostook County community to offer solutions to today’s problems. We actively seek donations to be distributed to health and human service agencies and their programs so that they may provide the services needed in our community.