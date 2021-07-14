Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Confirm ATF nominee

Conducting interviews, court-authorized searches and arresting criminals for unlawfully possessing or using guns or bombs is risky. In addition to two federal agents who were recently killed in Florida and another two ATF agents who were shot in Chicago last week, hundreds of law enforcement officers are shot or killed in the line of duty each year.

For 25 years, David Chipman risked his life and supervised others risking their lives to protect the public as Special Agents for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.





It’s troubling some Mainers oppose Chipman’s nomination as ATF director without even acknowledging his honorable career and based solely on his advisor role to “an organization dedicated to saving lives from gun violence.” The organization is named after former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot at a constituent meeting. Six people, including a federal judge, were killed at that meeting by a gunman.

ATF has a history of responsibly enforcing firearms laws. As an ATF agent, Chipman combatted violent crime and illegal interstate trafficking from states with lax firearm laws. His 25 years of experience as an agent will help him lead ATF which hasn’t prevented citizens ( except illegal aliens and persons who are under indictment, convicted of crime or mentally ill) from buying guns.

Enforcing gun laws may inconvenience some sportsmen and collectors but how many Americans must die to promote convenience?

Hopefully, Sen. Angus King and his colleagues will resist pressure from a profit-motivated firearm industry, and demonstrate courage in confirming Chipman’s nomination.

James Moore

Bangor

Confront history don’t ignore it

There has been some pushback from certain people regarding the visit of a replica of an historical ship scheduled for our state’s bicentennial, supposedly due to the ship’s association with a certain explorer who led that ship and two others in an exploration of a faster route to the East by going West. We may be incorrect in our understanding of their motives, but what will never change is that the exploration was to a certain degree successful.

This expedition did something amazing for the whole of mankind. These small vessels are akin to our sending vehicles into space today. Would people want someone telling them that they couldn’t see a replica of a Gemini capsule because of the crews’ credentials or alleged actions on the mission?

I would agree that we look at things differently today, but it seems that we have risen above those before us. Are we that pious or self-righteous that we feel we’ve risen to the point where we can totally cast into outer darkness those events that took place before us?

I’m angered by the wrongs committed by my forefathers. I have an obligation to safeguard against those mistakes being repeated. Ignoring our past in hopes of creating a new future does nothing more than to condemn us to repeating it again in our future.

Let us see the ship and think about its positive accomplishments. Let’s negate the negative and celebrate the positive.

John P. Walsh

Clifton

A short memory

It’s amazing how Mainers have a short memory when Paul LePage was in office for eight years. He cut MaineCare. After the first term, I was sure he was not getting a second term because of all the negative things he did. Closing the correctional facility with great opposition to it. Please, not another four years of gridlock.

Just imagine if he was in during the pandemic. No, no, no to everything. Please, don’t just turn the page on LePage, close the book and send him packing back to Florida.

Mary Revesz

Lincoln