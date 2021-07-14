The director of the Waldo County Technical Center was arrested for two interactions with a 13-year-old girl, including one that allegedly involved unlawful sexual touching.

Kevin Michaud, 58, is facing a charge of Class D simple assault and was issued a summons for a count of unlawful sexual touching, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Maine State Police found online communications between Michaud and the girl, Moss said. The charges stem from a pair of interactions between the two in Waldo County earlier this year.





On Sunday, Maine State Police troopers arrested Michaud at his home in China, Moss said. He was released from the Waldo County Jail on bail, with conditions that he have no contact with children under 18 years old. Michaud also cannot return to Waldo County Technical Center.

Five years ago, a teacher at the same school, Michael Gagnon, was sentenced to two months in jail for sexually assaulting a student.