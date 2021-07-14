Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s throughout the state, with scattered showers. Southern Maine may see scattered thunderstorms. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The latest on the coronavirus

Coronavirus cases in Maine have stayed low, but the delta variant is driving the majority of confirmed cases, both in the state and across the nation.

Around 90 percent of Mainers age 70 and older have received their final dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with less than 20,000 that have not been vaccinated.





COVID cases have doubled throughout the nation over the last three weeks, with all states except for Maine and South Dakota reporting higher numbers.

Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday vetoed a proposal to send a takeover of Maine’s two dominant electric utilities to voters, saying Maine should explore current powers to penalize utilities while likely prompting supporters to launch their own referendum bid.

The calf, which apparently escaped last week from a vehicle parked outside of Tractor Supply on Route 3, wandered the city for several days. Its travels — and folks’ largely fruitless efforts to catch it — were broadcast on social media and captured the attention of many in Belfast.

Produce isn’t the only seasonal crop in Maine. Seafood is seasonal too, harvested at certain times of the year. And when you shop seasonally for seafood, you get seafood at the peak of freshness and at a lower price.

The Maine State Police’s Office of Professional Standards, in consultation with the attorney general’s office, examined more than 1,000 of Trooper John Darcy’s traffic stops and found no evidence or patterns of racial profiling, officials said.

The maternal grandmother of Maddox Williams is accused of concealing her daughter from police in the investigation into William’s death.

The measure was backed by environmental groups that aim to shift the costs of recycling from local taxpayers to producers.

Some of the guesses included a fisher, a pine marten and a woodchuck.

