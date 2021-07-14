The Maine Association of REALTORS Foundation (MAR Foundation) has awarded $10,000 to Penquis from the REALTORS Affordable Housing Fund. The funding will allow Penquis to provide critical home repairs to approximately 20 families and seniors in need whose health and safety are in imminent danger.

Tricia Largay, of the Maine Association of REALTORS Foundation Board of Directors, states, “Through our fundraising efforts and the MAR Foundation, Maine REALTORS are proud to provide financial resources to families in need of help with rent, home repair, and housing stability initiatives.”

With over 37 years of experience, Penquis’ Housing and Energy Services Department works with trusted contractors to make critical home repairs for low-income homeowners. These repairs include work related to plumbing, heating and electrical systems; well and septic systems; roofs, chimneys, siding; minor foundation repairs; windows and doors; accessibility modifications, and other health and safety repairs.





Jennifer Giosia, housing and energy services director, states, “With support from the Maine Association of REALTORS Foundation, we can keep more families safe in their homes as well as help elderly Mainers prevent health issues and falls.”

Since 1991, the Foundation has awarded more than $1.2 million in Competitive Programs grants to Maine nonprofit agencies, addressing affordable housing needs.

Established in 1967, Penquis is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting Maine families in becoming healthy, safe, connected, and financially secure. Penquis is Maine’s largest community action agency with more than 50 programs serving primarily low- and moderate-income individuals in Penobscot, Piscataquis and Knox counties, with an even broader impact across all 16 counties and through its more than 500 community partnerships. Penquis programs focus on 5 areas: affordable housing, economic security, school readiness, reliable transportation, and healthy lives. Penquis touches the lives of approximately 6,000 people every day and nearly 30,000 each year.

The Maine Association of REALTORS Foundation was formed by the Maine Association of REALTORS in 1989 as a 501(c)(3) public charity for the exclusive purpose of increasing housing opportunities for Maine’s most vulnerable low and very low-income individuals and families. For 30 years, the Foundation has provided financial assistance to non-profit organizations and groups that help provide shelter through homeownership, housing rehabilitation, and by combating homelessness. Funding that supports the Foundation’s mission is made possible through contributions from interest earnings paid by financial institutions on hundreds of REALTOR members’ real estate trust accounts to the REALTORS Affordable Housing Fund.