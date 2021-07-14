LEWISTON – Maine Public announces that after an extensive national search, Rick Schneider, an experienced public media leader with a strong background in journalism and local content creation at stations across the U.S., was chosen to be the network’s new President and CEO. Schneider will begin his new position with Maine Public on Aug. 2.

Schneider started his career in commercial broadcast news as a reporter and anchor. After serving as Washington bureau correspondent for Post-Newsweek Stations, he became news director at WUFT-TV in Gainesville, Florida, where he taught television news reporting at the University of Florida and hosted a weekly public affairs program.

Schneider was named president and CEO of KNPB in Reno, Nevada, in 1998, where he led a capital campaign for the transition to digital television and expanded service to Lake Tahoe. In 2004, he joined WPBT in Miami, Florida, which produced Nightly Business Report for national broadcast. The station expanded local production under his tenure.





In 2013, Schneider became chief operating officer of WETA, the major PBS producer and classical music radio station for Greater Washington. In this role he also served as the first president of WETA’s NewsHour Productions LLC with oversight of PBS NewsHour. Schneider joined the National Center for Family Philanthropy in 2018 as senior vice president for advancement.

“Rick’s extensive background in public broadcasting and journalism position him well to lead Maine Public,” stated Clare Hannan, Maine Public’s vice president and chief operating officer. “As we continue to broaden our reach and relevance across the state, his vision and passion for our mission will certainly strengthen our work. We’re enthusiastic to welcome Rick as Maine Public’s next president and CEO.”

Marion Freeman, the chair of Maine Public’s Board of Trustees, noted that “Rick has the experience and vision to lead the network to an exciting new level of audience outreach with meaningful, relevant content as we embrace the technological changes in public media. We are delighted to welcome Rick and his family to Maine and hope that all of the Maine Public listeners and viewers will do so as well.”

Schneider earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and a master’s degree from Columbia University. He and his wife, Karen Bryant, have two adult children and will be relocating to Maine from Alexandria, Virginia.

Maine Public is Maine’s premier, independent media resource, dedicated to creating exceptional opportunities for the communities it serves to engage with critical issues, compelling stories, and quality entertainment. Maine Public is renowned for creating award-winning programs, as well as airing content from PBS, NPR and other independent producers. Formed in 1992, Maine Public is an independently owned and operated nonprofit organization with office and studio locations in Bangor, Lewiston and Portland. For more information, visit mainepublic.org.