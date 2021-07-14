CAMDEN — Stand-up comedian Juston McKinney returns to the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, on Friday night, July 23. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance are $22 in advance, $25 day-of-show.

New Hampshire’s McKinney moved to Maine while he was in middle school – about the time he decided he wanted to be either a cop or a comedian when he grew up. He’s been both, as well as a pandemic homeschool teacher to his two kids, so he has a lot of material to draw from for his stand-up comedy.

McKinney left his York County Deputy Sheriff duties behind in the 1990s to live in New York City and then L.A. before returning to New England. Along the way, he’s appeared on “The Tonight Show,” performed on Comedy Central specials and in a couple of Kevin James projects, did a Showtime special with Rob Gronkowski and released an Amazon Prime Video special. He also wrote, produced and starred in the web series “Hosed.” This is his second appearance in Camden.

Advance ticket purchase is encouraged via camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154. The opera house is using a choose-your-own online reserved ticketing system that inserts a couple of seats on either side to provide comfortably distanced seating. Wearing a mask while in the building also is encouraged.