Four former major league baseball players will be among the 11 newest members of the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

Ryan Flaherty, Charlie Furbush, Ryan Reid and Mark Rogers all made it to the big show, and they will be honored during the hall’s annual induction ceremony and banquet to be held Nov. 7 at the Holiday Inn By the Bay in Portland.

Joining that group as inductees will be Tom Dexter of Oakland, Jim Graffam of Newcastle, Aaron Izaryk of Bridgton, John Kameisha of Portland, Stu Lacognata of Fort Myers, Florida, Matt Rogers of Falmouth and the late Billy Snow of South Paris.





Flaherty, a graduate of Deering High School in Portland, played collegiately at Vanderbilt University before being selected by the Chicago Cubs with the 41st pick in the first round of the 2008 amateur baseball draft. He then enjoyed an eight-year major league career as a utility player with the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians. He now lives in San Diego, California, where he serves as an advance scout and development coach for the San Diego Padres.

Cleveland Indians first baseman Ryan Flaherty, left, can’t make the tag as Arizona Diamondbacks’ Abraham Almonte dives back safely during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Credit: Matt York/AP

Furbush, a South Portland High School product, went on to pitch at Saint Joseph’s College in Standish before transferring to Louisiana State University. He was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the fourth round of the 2007 amateur draft out of LSU and went on to spend five years in the majors with the Tigers and Seattle Mariners before arm and shoulder injuries forced his retirement in 2019. He still lives in Seattle.

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Charlie Furbush follows through on a throw to the Oakland Athletics in the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2011, in Seattle. Credit: Elaine Thompson/AP

Reid, a high school teammate of Flaherty at Deering High School, went on to pitch at James Madison University before becoming a seventh-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2006. He pitched 10 years professionally for the Rays, New York Mets and Florida Marlins organizations and had one year of major-league service with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He now lives in Sarasota, Florida.

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Ryan Reid delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers after the eighth inning at PNC Park on June 28, 2019. Credit: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Rogers was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers with the No. 5 pick in the first round of the 2004 amateur draft after a standout career at Mount Ararat High School in Topsham. He pitched 10 years of professional baseball, including parts of three seasons in the major leagues. Rogers now lives in Harpswell and this spring was a volunteer assistant baseball coach at Brunswick High School.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Mark Rogers throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 29, 2012, in Milwaukee. Credit: Tom Lynn/AP

Dexter was the head baseball coach at Colby College in Waterville for 15 seasons and also was instrumental in the development of Babe Ruth and Cal Ripken youth baseball in central Maine.

Graffam was the head baseball coach at Saint Joseph’s College for eight years, posting a 160-119 record with four NAIA New England championships and four District 5 Coach of the Year awards.

Izaryk had a .318 career batting average at the University of Maine, where he was a three-time All-America East first-team honoree. He now is the head baseball coach and athletic director at Bridgton Academy and general manager and director of player personnel for the Sanford Mainers of the New England Collegiate Baseball League.

Kameisha is a senior vice president with the Class AA Portland Sea Dogs and has been involved in all aspects of the club’s operation since joining the organization in 1993.

Lacognata pitched Portland High School to the 1980 Class A state championship, then went on to the University of Maine where he compiled a 24-9 career record as the Black Bears made four College World Series appearances between 1981 and 1984. He now resides in Fort Myers, Florida.

Matt Rogers set 10 hitting records as a four-year starter at Bowdoin College in Brunswick and has coached youth baseball at all levels for the past 21 years.

Snow was a legendary pitcher-outfielder for South Paris High School during the 1950s and went on to star for the Farmington Flyers, one of Maine’s storied semi-pro teams during the heyday of town team baseball.