ROLLINSFORD, N.H. — A good Samaritan in New Hampshire, who pulled over to rescue a cat in the middle of the road, was fatally struck by a car Monday.

The unidentified person died from their injuries after they were taken to the hospital, according to Rollinsford police. The cat was also hit by the car and died, the Seacoastonline.com reported.

Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave said it was “a freak accident.” He said the victim was wearing dark clothing on a busy road and the driver was blinded by approaching headlights.





Brave said there was no alcohol involved in the crash and no charges have been filed.

The driver stayed at the scene and has been fully complying with police, the news site said.