This story will be updated.

The maternal grandmother of Maddox Williams is accused of concealing her daughter from police in the investigation into William’s death.

3-year-old Maddox Williams died on June 20 from blunt force trauma. His mother, Jessica Trefethen, has been charged with murder. Credit: Courtesy of Becky Stephens via CBS 13

Sherry Johnson, 59, was charged on June 30 with hindering the apprehension of her daughter, Jessica Trefethen, the Waldo Village Soup reported.

Trefethen was charged with murder for the death of her 3-year-old son Maddox, who died from blunt force trauma.

Johnson reportedly misinformed the Maine State Police of the whereabouts of Trefethen, on June 20, the day that Maddox was pronounced dead at the hospital. Johnson had told police that she had dropped off her daughter at a public boat landing at Steamboat Avenue. She later admitted that she had not dropped Trefethen off, and had instead driven to Bucksport with Trefethen and returned to her home in Stockton Springs the following day.

Johnson also told investigators on June 23 that she did not know where her daughter was, then later revealed that Trefethen was located in her house.

On June 25, Johnson wrote in a Facebook message that she was distraught over her grandson’s death.

“I have been crying for days. I just can’t think right now,” she wrote. “I loved that little guy.”

Concealment of a person is a Class B crime, and can result in up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Johnson’s bail was set at $2,000 cash along with conditions that she does not contact her daughter or several other people.