A northbound tractor-trailer drove off the road on Interstate 95 near Exit 187 and Hogan Road in Bangor on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver had a medical emergency around 3 p.m., after which the truck drove over the highway median and hit several trees before it came to a halt, according to Maine State Trooper Bryan Creamer, who responded to the crash along with lead investigator Trooper Brian Bean. Creamer declined to give specifics as to the nature of the medical emergency.

A Bangor Fire Department ambulance took the driver to a hospital. The truck wasn’t carrying any cargo and the driver was conscious and breathing, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss. The truck is owned by Prime Inc. Trucking of Springfield, Missouri.

Creamer said that a tow truck was expected to remove the tractor-trailer sometime between 5 and 5:30 p.m., which could cause delays for southbound traffic on I-95 on Tuesday evening.