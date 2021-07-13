Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s , and partly sunny skies around the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a rare but potentially dangerous neurological reaction, U.S. health officials said Monday.

The U.S. has seen a string of COVID-19 outbreaks tied to summer camps in recent weeks in places such as Texas, Illinois, Florida, Missouri and Kansas, in what some fear could be a preview of the upcoming school year.





A tribal rights group showed a film on the Bucksport waterfront Monday night to counter the myth that Christopher Columbus was a benign explorer. It followed a hastily organized rally on the waterfront on Saturday that drew between 50 and 100 people from progressive organizations in Bangor, Belfast and Bucksport.

Bangor property owners are likely to see a small decrease in their taxes thanks to an influx of state money, city officials said.

An independent auditor’s report released by regulators Monday found that the management structure of Central Maine Power Co. and affiliated companies contributed to the poor service that has affected Maine electricity customers.

The number of lawyers taking cases under Maine’s system for providing legal defense to low-income people accused of crimes has plunged in recent months, leading some to worry that cases may not be covered if the trend continues.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court will convene in person this week at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor for the first time since 2017 to hear oral arguments in a variety of appeals.

Browntail moths have already begun laying clusters of eggs in fuzzy brown egg sacks that will become next year’s toxic caterpillars. That’s why now is the time to eliminate as many of those egg sacks as possible.

University of Maine pitcher Nick Sinacola, the first Black Bear pitcher to be named a first team All-American, was the 206th overall pick and is expected to begin pitching in San Francisco’s minor league system soon.

In other Maine news…

Car engulfed in flames shuts down Newport exit on I-95

Body of missing woman found by fisherman offshore

Bucksport rejects solar farm proposal for former mill-owned property

Waldo County residents accused of spreading brothel rumors ask court to dismiss ‘fictitious’ lawsuit

Former Patriots player announces bid for Senate seat in Arkansas

3 officers allegedly assaulted by 2 people in Portland