CUSHING — On Sunday, July 25 at 4 p.m. Take 4 will perform an afternoon of chamber music at the Old South Church in Cushing. Take 4 consists of violinists Josie and Sophie Davis and Luke Fatora, and violist Colin Wheatley.

The program features music from around the world and includes traditional Scottish and Irish tunes, Argentinian tango and Spanish lullabies, Viennese waltzes, and beloved arias. All of the music was chosen and arranged by the group to create an eclectic, joyful, and evocative afternoon of music. All are welcome — admission is by a suggested $10 donation.