Please join Healthy Acadia on Thursday, Aug. 5 from 5-6 p.m., via Zoom for a relaxing and restorative hour of tai chi practice with Nina Zeldin. The free online event is the fifth installment in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness series.

Tai chi, an ancient Chinese art, helps empower people to improve their health and wellbeing through slow, smooth, and continuous mind-body exercises.

Often referred to as meditation and/or medication in motion,





“Tai chi was created based on nature and harmony. The gentle flowing movements contain inner power that strengthens the body, improves mental balance and brings better health and harmony to people’s lives. Nowadays, tai chi is practiced in every corner of the world for health improvement. And for good reasons. Scientific studies show that tai chi improves and possibly prevents chronic conditions such as arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes. In addition, it improves balance, immunity, and reduces stress. In fact, tai chi improves practically any aspect of health.”- Tai Chi for Health Institute

Nina Zeldin, community health coordinator with Healthy Acadia and a Tai Chi for Health Institute Senior Trainer, will introduce tai chi principles while leading participants in movements from three of tai chi’s most popular styles; Chen, Yang and Sun. Tai Chi for Health exercises are suitable for people of all ages and physical abilities.

Pre-registration is required for this free event. To register and receive the Zoom link, go to bit.ly/taichi-mind-body.

Zeldin recommends exploring the information provided through the following links in preparation for the Aug. 5 session:

For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series, or additional programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, contact Ursula Hanson at ursula@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. This year, Healthy Acadia invites you to join them in celebrating 20 years of empowering people and organizations to build healthy communities together. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit healthyacadia.org.