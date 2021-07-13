RANGELEY — The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, coming to Rangeley’s Bald Mountain Camps on Saturday, July 24, features 10 films, six to 16 minutes in length, from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing.

A second Bald Mountain Camps International Fly Fishing Film Festival showing is slated for Aug. 6.

Bald Mountain Camps Resort is located at 125 Bald Mountain Road on Mooselookmeguntic Lake. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the screening at 7. Tickets are $35 and include hors d’oeuvres. There will be a cash bar. Seating is limited to 50 people.





The event supports the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc and in addition to the films will feature a silent auction offering fly-fishing tackle and gear, artwork and guided trips plus fly-fishing product giveaways and other promotions.

For information about the screening, contact the host at outdoorheritagemuseum.org.

One attendee will be selected to win the 2021 Grand Prize drawing consisting of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors and valued at thousands of dollars.

Total film festival viewing time is 118 minutes, said Chris Bird, festival producer.

Among the films to be screened are:

• Turbo Giants, by InTents Media: An adventure to the Seychelles off the coast of Africa in search of exceptionally large giant trevally.

• The Art of Fly Fishing, by Bluff Line Media and is the winner of the inaugural Stimmie Award. “Stimmies” are presented by Fly Fusion Magazine to encourage and reward producers of fly-fishing films by previously unknown filmmakers. The film profiles artist Brooke Belohlavek’s passion for fly fishing and painting.

• The Wanderer, 2021 IF4 Original: Where do we go to escape? Journey to a sanctuary in the heart of the Rocky Mountain West.

• Tuna Fuerte, by PopFizz Productions: A group of fly-fishing friends embark on a tripto Colombia in search of the tuna that call those waters home.

Others include Raising Ghosts, a steelhead odyssey; Baltics, tangling with Baltic salmon; and Raised on Rainbows, the story of a fly-fishing family navigating early parenthood.

For more information and film trailers, visit flyfilmfest.com.

Founded in 2011, The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is an inclusive and far-reaching fly-fishing film event. Consisting of short and feature-length films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe, the IF4 showcases the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing. The films have captured the attention of anglers around the world.