Hospice supports people facing life-limiting illnesses by providing compassion, care, and comfort at the end of life.

On Wednesday, July 14 at 3 p.m., OceanView at Falmouth will host a webinar with Hospice of Southern Maine that will provide an overview about the basics of hospice care, including how to receive services, what services are covered, how services are paid for, and the structure of care provided by an interdisciplinary hospice team.

A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

For more information, call 207-781-4460.