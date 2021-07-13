Join us on Friday, July 30 at 12:30 p.m. for a one-hour panel discussion on ocean and coastal acidification’s impact on scallops and softshell clams, methods of remediation and future projections for the Gulf of Maine.

This online talk will be moderated by Dr. Libby Jewett, director of the NOAA Ocean Acidification Program and MCCF board member. Panelists include, Dr. Samantha Siedlecki, University of Connecticut; Dr. Nichole Price, Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences; and Dr. Robert J Holmberg, Downeast Institute.

To register, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LebPx-JyQoC7RAIW6K79jQ.

This talk is hosted by Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries.