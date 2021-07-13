DRESDEN — Marge Kilkelly, former Lincoln County state representative and senator has been named honorary chair of the Lincoln County Democratic Committee’s 2021 Family Fun Day Lobster Bake, to be hosted in Waldoboro on Sunday, Aug. 8.

“It’s my privilege to announce the honorary chair of our first ‘bake since the pandemic: The Honorable Marge Kilkelly!” said Chris Johnson, LCDC chair. “Marge has been a force in Lincoln County politics for decades, having served on the select board in Wiscasset, state representative and then state senator for a total of 16 years representing Lincoln County. For six years she worked closely with U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine as his senior policy advisor on agriculture, health, and rural issues and most recently spent the pandemic year working with the Maine Primary Care Association. We are thrilled that Marge will be able to join us for this event! Just last month she was appointed to the Maine Board of Agriculture by Gov. Mills.”

“Lincoln County is literally in my DNA — having grown up in Boothbay Harbor and represented so many towns in my legislative career, I am honored that the committee has selected me as the honorary chair,” Killelly said. “I was only able to do the work I did because so many voters and volunteers had faith in me and trusted me to represent them — and for that I am eternally grateful,” she continued. “As we campaigned door-to-door one year, my daughter marveled and said, ‘Mom, it’s like having a bigger family!’ I look forward to celebrating with LCDC and celebrating the best county in the great state of Maine!”





The Family Fun Day Lobster Bake is an annual event hosted by the LCDC and is open to the public. This slice of Americana will feature the Democratic big tent, live music, beer, wine, freshly shucked local oysters, and grassroots politicking at its most personal. The afternoon begins at Noon with a social hour accompanied by live music. Dinner is served when the lobsters (or your choice of grilled hot dogs or a vegan meal) come off the grill at 1 p.m. Short speeches by representatives in government follow and there will be lots of opportunities to support the LCDC via three separate onsite raffles.

“We’re inviting friends and colleagues of Marge, as well as any folks who remember the good work she did in Maine state government, to attend the ‘bake and thank her in person,” said Geoff Bates, LCDC fundraising chair. “We have a variety of sponsorship opportunities available!”

Details of sponsorships can be accessed, along with a link to make reservations, at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/lobster. The deadline for reservations is Monday, Aug. 2. For more information about this event, please contact Bates at 207-644-8776.

The LCDC uses the money they raise through this and other fundraising initiatives to support their local efforts in Lincoln County. Its grassroots mission is to organize volunteers and communicate with voters in support of candidates who believe in the Democratic ideals and principles of government by, of, and for all the people.

The Lincoln County Democratic Committee promotes the ideals, principles, and philosophy we share as Democrats. The nomination and election of candidates who advocate these ideals and principles ensure an effective, democratic government of and for all the people.