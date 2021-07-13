BELFAST — Canadian best-selling author Beth Powning will read from her newest historical novel “The Sister’s Tale” Saturday, July 17 from 6-8 p.m. at an intimate pop-up fireside chat and signing in Belfast. The event will be the first public U.S. reading Powning has done for her most recent book, which has nearly sold out its first printing! Copies of “The Sister’s Tale” will be available for purchase, and signed by the author.

Reconnecting with characters of Powning’s beloved novel “The Sea Captain’s Wife,” while navigating the perilous class realities of Victorian Canada and the rise of women’s suffrage as a political force in the Maritimes, “The Sister’s” Tale is a story of women finding their way, together, through terrible circumstances they could neither predict nor avoid, but to which they are determined to never succumb. “The Sister’s Tale” is a novel of orphans and widows, terror and hope, and the relationships that hold women together when things fall apart.

Powning lives in New Brunswick. A full-time writer, she is the author of three novels and three books of literary nonfiction. She teaches workshops, sings in a chorus, serves on boards and committees, makes baskets, gardens, photographs and keeps chickens.





Her latest novel, “The Sister’s Tale” published in May, was an immediate Canadian bestseller, hitting No. 3 on both The Toronto Star and The Globe and Mail bestsellers lists.

Good things being said about her and “The Sister’s Tale”:

“The Sister’s Tale transforms a nineteenth-century household into the stage for a gripping high-stakes saga: a story of inheritance and courage that clamours for you to turn yet another page. I savoured it like a bottomless hot toddy.”

—Sean Michaels, Scotiabank Giller Prize-winning author of Us Conductors and The Wagers.

“ Suspenseful and thought-provoking, The Sister’s Tale resonates during our current times of political and societal challenges, and illuminates the timeless role of friendship and family. A highly recommended read. “

—Ann Yu-Kyung Choi, author of Kaye’s Lucky Coin Variety

“Beth Powning has done it again. Her characters come vividly to life in this tale of sisterhood, female friendship, and the power of love and loss.”

—Cecily Ross, author of The Lost Diaries of Susanna Moodie

“The Sister’s Tale is a mesmerizing tale of loss, betrayal, and the strength to not only find hope amid the ashes, but rise from them. Beth Powning’s lyrical style breaks and mends hearts in equal measure. I found it very difficult to put this novel down. Highly recommend!”

—Genevieve Graham, bestselling author of The Forgotten Home Child

“A friggin’ good tale by a friggin’ good author. I learned soooo much….”

—Donna Morrissey, bestselling author of Kit’s Law, What They Wanted

This pop-up evening with Powning will take place outdoors rain (barn) or shine (around a fire) at a private residence in Belfast. Please call 207-691-3775 for more information, location and to reserve your space.