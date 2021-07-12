SHEFFIELD, Vt. — Five people were injured after two vehicles collided with a moose on Interstate 91 in Sheffield, Vermont State Police said.

A vehicle hit the moose head-on on Saturday night and then crashed into a guardrail, police said. The moose then landed on a pickup truck. The truck went over the guardrail, off the road and rolled over down a 40-foot embankment, police said.

The occupants of the two vehicles were taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury for minor injuries.

A small dog in the pickup truck was not injured.