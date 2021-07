A Vermont man was killed and a Windham man was injured following a plane crash in Charlestown, New Hampshire Saturday.

Two men were on board when the single-engine plane went down, police said.

Police said Paul Harrison, 54, of Ryegate, Vermont died at the scene. Ilya Rivkin, 47, of Windham, suffered serious injuries.





There is no word yet on what caused the plane to go down.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.