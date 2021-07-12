PORTLAND, Maine — Maine health officials said the state is going to continue its pop-up coronavirus vaccination clinics through the summer.

Maine has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, and has used strategies such as free clinics and a now-closed mobile vaccine unit to get shots to people. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said pop-up clinics for people ages 12 and older are active all over the state and will be until at least late August.

Cary Medical Center is providing shots at some of Caribou’s “Thursdays on Sweden Street” event this month and next. Clinics are also scheduled for this week in Portland, Albion and Thorndike.





A clinic is scheduled for the China Town Office on July 24. They have also been held recently in Rockland and Norridgewock.

“These vaccines have shown themselves to be not just effective, but safe,” Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said in a video posted by the agency.

More than 67 percent of Maine’s eligible population is fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Story by Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press