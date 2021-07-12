Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high 70s, with cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The planned visit of the Nao Santa Maria along the Penobscot River has drawn criticism from Indigenous leaders around the state, who have asked for the visit to be canceled. Credit: Courtesy of Penobscot Maritime Heritage Association

Two days after announcing that a controversial Christopher Columbus ship replica would cease holding tours on the Penobscot River, tours on the ship have resumed.

Dick Campbell, a former Republican state legislator from Orrington and lead organizer of a tall ships festival put on by the Penobscot Maritime Heritage Association, said Sunday that festival organizers and officials with the replica ship, named Nao Santa Maria, decided to resume giving paid tours that morning. He said that there has been a lot of demand on Sunday by people interested in taking tours of the ship.





Superior Court Justice Williams Anderson goes over the details of a criminal case at the Penobscot Judicial Center on Dec. 28, 2020. Maine’s court system is being sued over secret rulings in cases against doctors and medical professionals. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

A medical malpractice law firm is suing Maine courts in a bid to end secret judicial rulings in cases against doctors and medical professionals accused of harming patients.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court last week by Gideon Asen, a New Gloucester law firm, argues that sealing Superior Court opinions from malpractice panels is unconstitutional and asks a federal judge to overturn part of a 1986 law that keeps those rulings out of court records, making it difficult for lawyers and impossible for the public to know how cases are handled.

The Lobstah Buoy food truck in Bangor pictured in April 2021. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

ROCKLAND, Maine ― Rockland city councilors are considering an ordinance amendment that would make the path to approval for food trucks more straightforward.

The existing ordinance addresses more permanent-style take out establishments, like food trailers and wagons, but doesn’t mention food trucks. That’s made the approval process for mobile food establishments unclear.

A swarm of ants makes its way over pavement earlier this week along Mount Hope Avenue in Bangor. Credit: Sarah Walker Caron / BDN

It’s been a good summer so far for ants.

People are seeing swarms of them on sidewalks, in gardens and crawling up the sides of outbuildings. According to bug experts, it’s what happens when you have a dry summer like the one Maine is experiencing this year.

An image from the film “Enemies of the State,” of the DeHart family. L-R, Paul, Leann and Matthew DeHart. Credit: Courtesy of Codebreaker Films

Matthew DeHart contends that he was held in federal prison on child pornography charges as a ruse to punish him for his work with hacker group Anonymous, and his attempts to leak CIA documents to Wikileaks.

A new documentary set to be released later this month tells the now-37-year-old Indiana man’s story, including his initial arrest at the U.S.-Canada border crossing in Calais, the time he spent at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor and his dramatic collapse in a Bangor courtroom.

Pools of ocean water can be found among the rocks lining the shore on July 6, on a parcel of the Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge in Steuben. Credit: Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

Located on a mainland portion of the Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge, the Hollingsworth Trail offers a 1.8-mile round-trip hike that splits into a loop and visits breathtaking beaches along the shore. It’s one of two trails located on the Steuben parcel of the refuge, which is known as the Petit Manan Point Division. The other trail, just down the road, is the Birch Point Trail, which also leads to the shore and measures 4.3 miles, out and back.

You can’t go wrong hiking either trail.

In other Maine news…

