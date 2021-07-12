BANGOR – Scott Fernald has joined Bangor Savings Bank as vice president, commercial banking senior relationship manager.

Fernald comes to Bangor Savings Bank with over 20 years of commercial lending experience. Prior to joining Bangor Savings Bank, he held positions as senior vice president, commercial market manager for Camden National Bank and vice president, commercial loan officer with TD Bank.

“We are very happy to welcome Scott to the Bangor Savings Bank team,” said Ron Roope, senior vice president, commercial banking team lead. “We’re confident that Scott’s experience will prove invaluable to his clients and the communities that he’ll serve.”





A graduate of the University of Maine at Machias, Fernald earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration and accounting and was also named a Who’s Who among American College & University Students for academic achievement and campus leadership. Additionally, he is a graduate of the New England School of Advanced Commercial Lending.

Believing in giving back to his community, Fernald, a resident of Brewer, where he resides with his wife Kelly and son Cole, is a coach with Brewer Little League. He is also a member of the local Rotary club where he was honored with a Paul Harris Fellow award.

Fernald will be building relationships in the Greater Bangor and Down East markets, working out of his office at 24 Hamlin Way in Bangor.