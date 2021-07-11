MONMOUTH – William Shakespeare’s ‘Measure for Measure’ is TAM’s Shakespeare choice for the 2021 (R)evolutionary Redux Season. With a unique brew of laughter and darkness, Shakespeare’s tale of impassable moral dilemmas, religious hypocrisy, and he said/she said examines the complex relationships between those in power and those they govern. The quality of mercy is strained to the point of breaking in this dark comedy about the corruption of justice and authority…and the true nature of love and mercy. Join the search for justice Thursday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 22 including matinee and evening performances on both weekdays and weekends.

Shakespeare’s strikingly current play speaks powerfully about impossible moral choices in the story of the devout novice Isabella, whose faith is tested when her brother is sentenced to death for impregnating Juliet out of wedlock. When the outwardly virtuous leader Angelo propositions Isabella in exchange for his release, she must consider whether upholding her holy vows is worth her innocent brother’s life. This dark comedy will surprise and move modern audiences with its timely insights into human motivation and resilience.

James Noel Hoban, director of “Measure for Measure,” points out the principle of the story, “At the heart of “Measure for Measure” lies the lesson of a singularly tolerant biblical passage: judge not lest ye be judged. Always suspect of absolutists, Shakespeare brings his most zealous characters to a humble and humane resolution.” An adaptation set in the western prairie, 1880, in the town of Vienna, Montana. Hoban continues, “Vienna, seemingly impervious to attempts to impose a perfect moral order, emerges as an imperfect place where it’s people can breathe free. Here’s to all of us breathing free again.”





“Measure for Measure” features Sarah Goldman as Francisca/ Messenger, Henry Hetz as Angelo/ Provost 1, Charence Higgins as Escalus/ Friar Thomas/ Provost 3, Amber McNew as Isabella, Sophia Mobbs as Juliet/ Pompey/ Boy, Nathan M. Ramsey as Duke Vincentio/ Gentleman, Michael Rosas as Lucio/ Abhorson, Reece Santos as Claudius/ Barnardine/ Friar Peter, and Casey Turner as Mistress Overdone/ Mariana/ Provost 2. Directed by James Noel Hoban; Set design by Dan Bilodeau, Costume Design by Michelle Handley, Lighting Design by Jennifer Fok, Stage Management by Aaron Louque, and Sound Design by Rew Tippin.

Performance Calendar: OPENING 7/15 at 7:30 p.m.; additional performance dates 7/16, 7/24, 8/1, 8/13, 8/18 at 7:30 p.m., 8/5, 8/12, 8/22 at 1:00 p.m.

Engagement Programs

Post-Performance Discussions. For 2021 Post-Performance Discussions will be pre-recorded and audiences will be able to stream the content before or after their selected dates. Discussions with the cast and creative team will cover the critical historical, artistic, and cultural perspectives of the worlds of each individual play.

Tickets, Subscriptions, and Ways to Save. A TAM subscription offers the greatest savings and exclusive benefits like priority seating and ticket exchanges. Gold, Flex, General, or Senior Passes are available for purchase, so whether you want a ticket for each show or five tickets to one show, there’s an option for you. Single tickets for the Summer Repertory and Fall Plays are $36 for adults, $31 for senior citizens, and $22 for students (18 and under). Family Showtickets are $17 for adults, $12 for children. Due to limited capacity this year, individual tickets must be bought at a minimum of two tickets.

Opening Nights are Educator Nights. Educators receive 20 percent off the general ticket price with a valid photo ID at the Box Office.

Individual Day-Of Tickets: To help with capacity limits, Theater at Monmouth is restricting the purchase of one individual ticket to day of show. Please call the Box Office at 207.933.9999 to purchase these tickets.

For calendar and reservations, please contact the TAM Box Office at 207-933-9999 or visit www.theateratmonmouth.org.

Theater at Monmouth, founded in 1970, was named the Shakespearean Theater of Maine by the State Legislature in 1975. The theatre’s mission is to present innovative approaches to Shakespeare and other classic plays through professional productions that enrich the lives of people throughout Maine. Since its founding, TAM has produced expertly crafted, engaging productions in its three-month Summer Repertory Season entertaining audiences from 36 states and through Education Tours annually reaching more than 15,000 students statewide.

http://twitter.com/TAMonmouth | http://www.facebook.com/TAMonmouth | http://theateratmonmouth.org/