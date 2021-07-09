A 93-year-old woman in Windham is feeling the effects of the statewide labor shortage.

Beverly Harding needs at-home help, but because home care businesses are short staffed, she has been relying on neighbors to take care of her for several months.

“Certain things I can’t do as fast as I used to,” Harding said.





Her family said she needs care seven days a week, but Firstlight Home Care of Southern Maine can only provide it twice a week.

“It is terrible because you don’t know their situation, you don’t know if they’re alone,” said Morgan Thurlow, who works for Firstlight Home Care.

Harding got home from the hospital last week after catching the flu and needed immediate care because she felt weak.

“Beverly was discharged from the hospital and needed some services on an emergency basis, and we weren’t able to get in there for a few days,” Thurlow said.

Three days later, her granddaughter finally found a neighbor through Facebook who was willing to help.

“She put some things in the laundry wash, she did meal prep for me,” Harding said.

Thurlow said the home care provider currently has 50 staff members and 80 clients, and for the first time in 10 years, they have people on a waitlist.

“We are seeing a lot more emotional support that’s needed,” Thurlow said.

She said the company will hire people who don’t have training or certification.

“We’re willing to train, we’re willing to send them to a PSS course if that’s something they want to do, we just don’t know why we can’t get them in the door,” Thurlow said.

“I just hope that these companies that we do business with will find people that are willing to come in,” Harding said.

Those at Firstlight said if someone is in need of home care immediately, they should be flexible with the hours that they need help because providers work around the clock to try to find enough staff to help each patient.