Singer Brian Hugh Warner, better known as Marilyn Manson, turned himself in to Los Angeles police.

He is facing assault charges in New Hampshire for a 2019 incident in Gilford, New Hampshire.

The 52-year-old artist is accused of assaulting a videographer who was hired to film his concert.





He was released but must appear at court proceedings and cannot have contact with the victim.

The charge carries a possible jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of up to $2,000.

Manson has also recently been accused of sexual abuse by several women. Detectives are investigating allegations of domestic violence against the “Beautiful People” singer involving assaults that occurred about a decade ago in West Hollywood as well.