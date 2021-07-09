Wild Blueberry Biscotti

Wild blueberries are quite the special addition to this Italian dessert classic. The recipe for these twice-baked cookies isn’t the easiest on this list, but the extra effort is worth it in the end. Enjoy these blueberry biscotti with your afternoon coffee, but since it’s summer, you should probably get that iced. Get the recipe here.

Lemon Blueberry Cupcakes

These tangy and tart cupcakes combine two refreshing flavors of summer: berries and citrus. As cute as they are scrumptious, the best part of these miniature cakes is that it only takes four steps to make them. Topped with smooth lemon icing and garnished with a triplet of blueberries, these cupcakes are pretty darn cute, too. Get the recipe here.