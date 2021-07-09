NEW GLOUCESTER — OTELCO is pleased to welcome new hires in its Maine, Alabama, Vermont and New York markets.

Several new employees have been hired in the company’s New Gloucester office.

Bryan Pahigian joins OTELCO as a marketing coordinator. He has a bachelor’s in sports management from USM and 10 years of experience working with the Portland Sea Dogs in the ticket office department. Pahigian lives in Cumberland Center.





Matthew Valcancick has been hired as a digital content strategist. Valcancick has a bachelor’s in business administration from Husson University and an associate degree in marketing from Great Bay Community College. He previously worked as a project & marketing manager for Mobile Video & Photography.

John Roberto joins OTELCO as a field installation & maintenance manager. He spent 15 years working for Comcast and has an associate degree in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University. Roberto lives in New Gloucester.

Robert Fogg joins OTELCO as a facilities and inventory supervisor. Fogg spent four years in the U.S. Navy. He has over 31 years of telecom experience and retired from Consolidated Communications. He is a resident of Lewiston.

Thomas Howard joins OTELCO’s Bangor office as a technical support technician.

Additional hires have been made in Alabama, Vermont and New York.

Paul Chaney joins OTELCO’s Blountsville, AL, office as a senior OSP engineer with eight years of OSP engineering experience. Chaney lives in Cullman, AL.

Kenneth Kasinger has been hired as an installation & repair technician in OTELCO’s Arab, AL, OSP Office. Kasinger lives in Collinsville, AL.

Aaron Peckham joins OTELCO as an OSP technician in Shoreham, VT. He lives in Orwell, VT.

Sam De Jesus joins OTELCO as an OSP licensing coordinator in its Rochester, NY, office. He is a resident of Rochester.



OTELCO, a fiber-to-the-premise and telephone provider serving residential and business customers in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia, announced in April 2021 that it was acquired by Oak Hill Capital Partners where under the holding company, Future Fiber, OTELCO and complimentary member companies will accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Eastern U.S. For more information visit www.OTELCO.com