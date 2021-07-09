AUGUSTA — Central Maine Power announced the appointment of Adam Desrosiers as CMP’s vice president of electric operations. In this role, Desrosiers will oversee CMP’s electric operations department, responsible for the daily maintenance and operation of the company’s electric system, as well as emergency preparedness and restoration efforts following storms. He is a Maine native, born in Winslow and currently living in Winthrop. Desrosiers’s appointment brings strong new operations talent to the Maine leadership team and he will be solely dedicated to CMP and the needs of its system and customers.

“CMP and its customers will greatly benefit from having Adam at the helm of our electric operations department,” said David Flanagan, CMP’s executive chairman. “As a born and raised Mainer who has worked in this industry for years, Adam is intimately familiar with Maine’s unique needs and is well-positioned to lead our electric operations team as they work to deliver safe and reliable electric service to our customers.”

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this team of dedicated, hardworking Mainers,” said Desrosiers. “Together, we will continue our work maintaining, enhancing and improving our grid to ensure our customers are receiving top-quality electric service every day and that we are creating a strong, safe system on which Mainers can continue to rely on for years to come.”

Desrosiers joined CMP in 2008 as a construction manager within the Electric Capital Delivery Projects group. He has since held management positions within the company’s Electric Capital Delivery and Substation Operations departments. Most recently, Desrosiers managed engineering and construction of the New England Clean Energy Connect project. He joins CMP’s team of local executive leadership, including Flanagan, Interim CMP President, Scott Mahoney, CMP Vice President of Customer Service, Linda Ball, CMP Vice President, Controller and Treasurer Eric Stinneford, and CMP General Counsel and Secretary Carlisle Tuggey, as well as a senior leadership team composed of Mainers.