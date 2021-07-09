HOULTON – Katahdin Trust, a community bank serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, recently held a virtual company-wide employee appreciation event to honor employees for their hard work and dedication. During the event, employees who celebrated a milestone year with the Bank were honored and the Bank’s Top of the Mountain Commitment to Community award recipient was announced.

“Our greatest asset is our people,” said Jon Prescott, president & CEO of Katahdin Trust. “To honor and acknowledge the achievements and dedication to the Bank by our employees, each year we hold a celebration. Although this year’s event was virtual, our Employee Engagement Team successfully created a fun program for all to enjoy. I couldn’t be prouder to recognize a team that is committed to exceeding customer expectations daily.”

The following employees reached a milestone anniversary and were recognized for their achievements ranging from five to 30 years of service. As an award for their years of service, Katahdin Trust offers those being recognized the choice of extra days off or a monetary gift based on their years of service.





30 years of service: Joe Clukey, Presque Isle and Tori Barber, Presque Isle.

25 years of service: Crystal Parent, Eagle Lake; Leslie Gardner, Patten; Mindi Yates, Patten, and Virginia Hartin, Patten.

15 years of service: Allissa Given, Patten; Katie Hill, Houlton; Miranda Wotton, Houlton; Robin Palmer, Houlton; Richard Schmidt III, Patten; Sue Fox, Presque Isle; and Tory Delano, Presque Isle.

10 years of service: Adam Bither, Presque Isle; Amy Turner, Presque Isle; Billi Griffeth, Presque Isle; Devin Rolph, Scarborough; Janet Lane, Bangor – Springer Drive; Pamela Ward, Houlton, and Sunny Flannery, Hampden.

Five years of service: Angela Butler, Bangor – Springer Drive; Ann Madore, Eagle Lake, and William Lucy, Bangor – Springer Drive.

“An important piece of our Bank’s mission says that we will add to the quality of life in the communities that we serve,” added Prescott. “As a team in 2020 even with restrictions in place due to the pandemic, we contributed more than 2,600 hours to volunteering. Using their time and talents, our employees enriched 129 organizations and nonprofits in our communities.”

The Top of the Mountain Commitment to Community Award was established to annually recognize one Katahdin Trust employee that raised the bar of the company’s standard to being committed to the communities they serve. This year’s recipient is Melissa Dahlgren, AVP, branch manager & retail services officer for the Bank’s Fort Fairfield and Mars Hill locations.

“Melissa has logged many hours of volunteer service time to a variety of local organizations in her community,” said Prescott. “Melissa, thank you for all that you have done for the Bank and your community.”

Dahlgren joined Katahdin Trust in 2008 as a teller in Presque Isle. Throughout her tenure she has served as a branch service representative, customer service representative and retail services assistant. In 2020, she was promoted to assistant vice president, branch manager and retail services officer, and still holds this role today.

Throughout her time at the Bank, Dahlgren has contributed volunteer time towards organizations such as Momentum Aroostook, United Way of Aroostook and the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, where she serves as the treasurer on their executive committee.

Katahdin Trust is grateful for these employees and their impressive dedication to the company’s mission, their community members, and the growth of their local communities.

If you are interested in joining the Katahdin Trust Team, please visit katahdintrust.com/careers.

Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with more than $941 million in assets that offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 branches throughout northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions with a suite of digital banking solutions. The Bank has nearly 180 employees and, in 2020, was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the third year in a row and recognized the past two years as one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the country by American Banker magazine. Katahdin Bankshares Corp., parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.