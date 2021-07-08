Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high to mid-60s from north to south, with partly sunny skies in the north and cloudy skies in the south and a chance for showers throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Elsa in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

National Weather Service forecasters in Caribou are predicting the storm will bring an inch or more of rain to eastern and northern Maine.

Jamien Richardson moves a tray of baby arugula in a crop house at Spear Spring Farm in Warren on May 28, 2020.

It’s part of a broader effort to bolster local food networks led by small farmers and lawmakers across the political spectrum.

In this May 15, 2021, file photo, visitors gather at a waterfront park in Bar Harbor.

Housing prices are at a premium on Mount Desert Island, where they can range from $264,000 to $483,000.

John Bapst Memorial High School in Bangor is shown in March 2020.

In barring sectarian schools, the statute explicitly references the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition of state support for a specific religion.

People commemorated the life of Charlie Howard, who was killed in an anti-gay attack in 1984, in Bangor on Wednesday.

More than 50 people gathered to remember Charlie Howard — a gay man killed in Bangor almost 40 years ago — on Wednesday, pleading with others to not forget the lessons of that tragic event.

The flags of the United States, Canada and the state of Maine fly near downtown Houlton, only three miles from the U.S.-Canada border.

It marks the first time in 15 months that dual citizens and those with family in Canada can travel without quarantining, provided they meet the Canadian government’s requirements for entry.

The intersection of routes 46 and 1A in Holden is shown in 2014.

The 27-acre installation would generate enough energy to power 738 homes.

In this August 2017 file photo, University of Maine Sustainable Agriculture program student Kameron Haines works on trellising tomatoes at Rogers Farm in Old Town.

The winter minimum temperatures are increasing even faster than the annual average. And that will affect what crops are best suited to grow in Maine.

Pileated woodpecker.

If there’s one thing a pileated woodpecker loves, it’s a decaying tree or a rotten log.

In other Maine news…

Winterport business owners identified as couple who died in Hampden home

17-year-old girl allegedly led Maine police on 50-mile chase in stolen truck

Health center poised to purchase former Bank of America complex in Belfast

Maine school districts join legal fight against opioid manufacturers

Fireworks allegedly shot at Portland police as they tried to break up ‘hostile’ crowd

Bates College will not require employees to be vaccinated for fall semester

New affordable apartment buildings to open in Greater Portland

2 historic UMaine buildings eyed for $17 million boutique hotel project