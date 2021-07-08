Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high to mid-60s from north to south, with partly sunny skies in the north and cloudy skies in the south and a chance for showers throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Tropical Storm Elsa predicted to pass directly over Gulf of Maine late Friday
National Weather Service forecasters in Caribou are predicting the storm will bring an inch or more of rain to eastern and northern Maine.
Maine voters will decide this November if there’s a constitutional ‘right to food’
It’s part of a broader effort to bolster local food networks led by small farmers and lawmakers across the political spectrum.
Residents of proposed Bar Harbor housing development would have to work on MDI
Housing prices are at a premium on Mount Desert Island, where they can range from $264,000 to $483,000.
The Supreme Court will decide if Maine was allowed to bar public funds for religious schools 40 years ago
In barring sectarian schools, the statute explicitly references the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition of state support for a specific religion.
Memorial remembers Charlie Howard 37 years after he was killed
More than 50 people gathered to remember Charlie Howard — a gay man killed in Bangor almost 40 years ago — on Wednesday, pleading with others to not forget the lessons of that tragic event.
Canada begins reopening to families and dual citizens, but hurdles remain
It marks the first time in 15 months that dual citizens and those with family in Canada can travel without quarantining, provided they meet the Canadian government’s requirements for entry.
Holden is on track to have its 3rd solar array
The 27-acre installation would generate enough energy to power 738 homes.
Climate change expected to shift Maine’s planting seasons
The winter minimum temperatures are increasing even faster than the annual average. And that will affect what crops are best suited to grow in Maine.
This majestic pileated woodpecker is poking around for insects
If there’s one thing a pileated woodpecker loves, it’s a decaying tree or a rotten log.
In other Maine news…
Winterport business owners identified as couple who died in Hampden home
17-year-old girl allegedly led Maine police on 50-mile chase in stolen truck
Health center poised to purchase former Bank of America complex in Belfast
Maine school districts join legal fight against opioid manufacturers
Fireworks allegedly shot at Portland police as they tried to break up ‘hostile’ crowd
Bates College will not require employees to be vaccinated for fall semester
New affordable apartment buildings to open in Greater Portland
2 historic UMaine buildings eyed for $17 million boutique hotel project