BANGOR – UScellular is helping provide equitable learning opportunities and keeping local youth connected to their education by donating 35 wireless hotspots and at least 12 months of service to Boys & Girls Club of Bangor to ensure internet access throughout this summer and the full 2021-22 school year. The hotspots help Boys & Girls Club of Bangor boost their connectivity when area youth are at the Club and are also loaned out to families to support access at home.

Wireless hotspots became a lifeline for education during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that youth could participate in remote learning, and they continue to be a vital tool for youth to access the Internet, study and complete schoolwork at home or at their Club.

“These hotspots will address ongoing equity concerns around how to keep students connected outside of the classroom,” states Catherine Myatt, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Bangor. “The hotspots, which will primarily be provided to Boys & Girls Club and Bangor Housing families, will ensure they have a reliable way to access remote learning opportunities, which are more and more becoming the norm, through next spring.”





The hotspots provided to Boys & Girls Club of Bangor connect to UScellular’s network to provide high-speed connectivity for Club members throughout the Bangor area, and each hot spot has the potential to support multiple Club members throughout any given day.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Bangor provides an essential service for youth in our community, and we want to help ensure their members have the connectivity they need to be successful,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “Wireless technology is key to providing broadband service to families in both urban and rural areas, and we believe that every household deserves access to reliable internet access. The pandemic has been hard on many people, and kids are no exception. At UScellular, we want to do our part to ensure youth in our area have the resources they need to stay connected.”

UScellular has donated more than $1 million in hot spots and wireless service to 16 Boys & Girls Clubs across eight states in 2021.

