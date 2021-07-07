An Eliot woman is facing OUI charges in New Hampshire after a Tuesday afternoon crash that killed a man.

Sue Sargent, 66, drifted into another lane on Interstate 95 in Seabrook, New Hampshire, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

Her Subaru hit one vehicle and then continued through the center median and onto the southbound side of the highway, hitting a Jeep.





All four of the people in the Jeep suffered injuries, while 27-year-old Michael Hoffman of Colonia, New Jersey, later died.

Sargent is currently in the hospital.

An arraignment date for her has not been set.