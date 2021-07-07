Fireworks were allegedly shot at several officers during a large gathering near a Portland park Monday night, leading to the arrest of a teenager who was among the “extremely confrontational and hostile” crowd.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to several reports of illegal fireworks being set off near Oxford Street and Anderson Street, where they found a group of at least 300 people.

As they tried to break up the “disorderly” crowd, people allegedly fired mortars and fireworks at the officers. They arrested a 17-year-old Portland man, who wasn’t identified and faces charges of disorderly conduct and criminal use of explosives.





The crowd continued to act “hostile” toward the officers throughout the night, police said.

“Such unruly and dangerous aggression and use of force against our officers and community cannot and will not be tolerated,” Chief Frank Clark said.

Shortly after midnight, police received a call for a man with a gun near Greenleaf Street. Minutes later, officers nearby heard about 10 gunshots fired near Smith and East Lancaster streets.

No injuries were reported, police said. One person was detained for questioning and later released.

Anyone with information or video footage of the crowd or gunshots can reach the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.