University of Maine Cooperative Extension was one of several organizations that surveyed farmers and agriculture service providers in 2020 to determine the stressors being experienced during the pandemic and what practices might best help Maine farms recover.

Findings from some of those surveys will be shared during a virtual “Ag Survey Results Panel Discussion” from 1–3 p.m. Wednesday, July 21. Surveys and participating organizations include:

“COVID-19 Maine Farmer Survey” — UMaine Extension, Maine Farmer Resource Network;





“How the COVID-19 Impact and Market Access Affected Maine Farmers” — Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, Maine Farmland Trust, Cooperative Development Institute, Coastal Enterprises Inc.;

“Maine Heritage Industries Infrastructure Needs” — Maine Department of Economics and Community Development; Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry; and

“2021 Maine Farm Worker Compensation Survey” — UMaine Extension, Maine Vegetable and Small Fruit Growers Association, Maine Department of Labor.

The event is free; registration is required. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/ag-survey-results-panel-discussion/ to attend live or get the link to view the recording. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, please contact Donna Coffin at 207-564-3301 or donna.coffin@maine.edu.