STONINGTON — Join us for a yard sale on Saturday, July 24 at 9 a.m. to benefit Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries located at 13 Atlantic Avenue, Stonington.

Items include furniture, outdoor equipment, artwork, housewares, knickknacks, linens, home décor, seasonal items, pictures, collectibles, accessories and more.

We’re also holding a raffle in conjunction with the yard sale. Items being raffled include gift certificates, sailboat cruise, a brand new charbroil grill, and other items. Tickets are $5 each (5 for $20). To purchase a raffle ticket, call the MCCF office at 207-367-2708 or visit us at the Stonington Farmer’s Market on Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon. All items will be drawn at the end of the yard sale at 3 p.m.

Learn more at http://www.coastalfisheries.org/events.