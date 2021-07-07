DAMARISCOTTA — The Lincoln County Democratic Committee will meet online on Thursday, July 15 at 7 p.m. Local Democratic legislators and other officials will provide updates at the close of this most current legislative session.

Speakers include Senate Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli (SD 23), Sen. Chloe Maxmin (SD 13), Reps. Lydia Crafts (HD 90), Allison Hepler (HD 53) and Holly Stover (HD 89), District Attorney Natasha Irving (PD 6) and Gaetan Davis, the new executive director of the Maine Democratic Party.

All Lincoln County Democrats and unenrolled progressives are welcome to attend LCDC meetings. Pre-registration is required for non-voting members to receive access. Register at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/meet before Noon the day of the meeting to ensure access. They will also do their best to accommodate last-minute registrations.





Voting members will automatically receive the log on information by email. Those interested in becoming a voting member must be a registered Democrat in Lincoln County and may make their interest known by indicating such on the meeting registration form, by contacting Chairperson Chris Johnson at 207-549-3358, or by emailing info@lincolncountydemocrats.com.

Please note there will be no monthly meeting in August as the organization will host its annual Family Fun Day Lobster Bake on Sunday, Aug. 8. More information may be found here: https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/lobster.

More information about the committee, its meetings, events and other activities may be found at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com or https://www.facebook.com/lincolncountydems/.

The Lincoln County Democratic Committee promotes the ideals, principles, and philosophy we share as Democrats. The nomination and election of candidates who advocate these ideals and principles ensure an effective, democratic government of and for all the people.